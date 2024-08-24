Barack Obama's Fourth Tem and the Coming Communist Revolution-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 23 2024

During the Pandemic, the Biden Harris administration decimated the US military by ordering Navy troops who did not want to receive the COVID vaccine to take it or be expelled. It not only destroyed morale, they lost important personnel and officers in the tens of thousands. Today the US Naval Institute is saying that “Military Sealift Command has drafted a plan to remove the crews from 17 Navy support ships due to a lack of qualified mariners to operate the vessels across the Navy.” Where did all the people go? They were Obamatized. This election has almost nothing to do with Kamala Harris, and everything to do with Barack Obama and his coming Communist agenda. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Barack Obama is clearly ‘large and in-charge’ of the Democrat Party, and having spent the last 3.5 years controlling America through Joe Biden, Obama is planning on controlling America for the next 4 years through Kamala Harris. Everything the Democrats accuse Donald Trump and the Republicans of doing, they are clearly doing themselves, and Barack Obama is the ‘brains’ behind all of it. Obama produced and co-wrote ‘Leave The World Behind’ in 2023 as a clear signal of what his plans for the United States have always been, and the ‘hour of judgment’ appears to be rapidly approaching. Did you know that on July 27th, the Secret Service during a Kamala Harris rally in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, broke into a local business, taped over the security cameras, and used it as a staging ground. The business was left looking ransacked and disheveled. Secret Service spokesperson Melissa McKenzie has since ‘apologized’ for the break-in, and offered to pay to have it cleaned and restored to the way it was. How nice. Business owner Alicia Powers says she feels ‘violated, disrespected and angry‘, as well she should. And that’s exactly how you will feel if Barack Obama gets his fourth term. All this and much more on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast!