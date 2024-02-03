Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why do Priests Bless Throats on the Feast Day of St. Blaise? - Ask A Marian
channel image
High Hopes
3032 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
28 views
Published 20 hours ago

Ask a Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich


Feb 1, 2023


Have you ever wondered why Catholic priests bless throats on February 3, the Feast Day of St. Blaise? Today on Ask A Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the history of this famous tradition and blessing. St. Blaise, pray for us!


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more on our NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWXpH-9V88A

Keywords
christiancatholicfeast dayfr anthony gramlichmarian teachingbless throatsst blaise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket