PURGE, South Africa - Filmmaker and creative director Anthony George Kirkwood WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting. Purge is a hard-hitting South African video about ‘the week we did not back down. Purge, is a hard-hitting video that shows the harsh reality of what happened last week amid the violent riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Filmmaker and creative director Anthony George Kirkwood was on the frontline in Durban, filming day and night. The video is hard to watch with disturbing and graphic scenes. Still, it showcases the harsh, brutal reality of what went down when thousands of so-called former president Jacob Zuma supporters descended on factories, shopping centres, warehouses, and malls, burning, looting, and destroying everything in their path. “The lack of sleep, camaraderie, dead bodies, being shot at, this was the taste of war. There was no time to think about tomorrow or next week.” Kirkwood said he would never forget the week he endured on the frontlines last week. He worked alongside paramedics, police, shop owners, community members, and security companies. https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/breaking-watch-purge-graphic-video-of-destruction-death-and-looting-in-sa

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