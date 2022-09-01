BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

241) Contágio por EMF, não por grafeno 1
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
66 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • September 01, 2022

Crédito para LA QUINTA COLUMNA, 31 de Agosto 2022, introdução de:DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 383: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-383:7


Ver também:

248) Não se trata de contágio das pessos injectadas, mas de irradiação: https://www.brighteon.com/0158f122-b377-443f-a59c-fb1c9646a6a8

246) Novas telecomunicações quânticas: https://www.brighteon.com/4f2662bf-fca9-4483-8d6c-456d36b8f555

245) Nano-circuitos que encolhem e crescem sob potência microonds específicas: https://www.brighteon.com/91618ce8-3f05-424d-ae72-f2de744516cd

244) Stew Peters e Mark Steele: o segredo do 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/946ecfa5-c5c3-4b7c-8aaa-557903d601dd

243) Grafeno, o elemento-chave: Drª Liliana Zelada: https://www.brighteon.com/1b859919-74f6-4034-87ee-73c77e6de426

242) Nevoeiro inteligente (smart dust): https://www.brighteon.com/f4b3f9a8-1559-4c96-be8a-190ea69c87ef

240) Anatomia do sinal das antenas de tecnologia 5G: https://www.brighteon.com/6ffa0c6c-104f-4b90-b83e-afc817958e1d


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emf5gelfelectrosmogmicroondascontagiografenoressonancia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy