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All Five SPJAirplay Streams In Chronological Order! -- #Gamergate #SPJAirplay
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0 view • October 25, 2021
Update: There's a much better stream of the outside Q&A, Go check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEQu2hcl6Z4
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This video is a complete recording of all streams, showing the full beginning-to-end of SPJAirplay. The 5 streams are cut into the 6 following segments.
1 - SPJAirPlay morning panel (1:10)
2 - SPJAirPlay afternoon panel, up until the Bomb threat (2:03:40)
3 - Derek Smart's stream of the evacuation of the building (3:24:20)
4 - Johnathan Rodriguez' recording of the continuing discussion outside the building (4:29:00)
5 - SPJAirPlay official stream after returning indoors (5:08:15)
6 - Derek Smart's stream of the wrap-up (5:14:50)
Thanks to everybody who was actually there and took video. I wasn't, and I didn't!
SPJAirPlay was an event set up by the Society of Professional Journalists, in order to investigate #gamergate's claims that gaming journalism was corrupt. The panelists consisted of YouTuber Mark Ceb, DC Examiner Journalist Ashe Schow, Breitbart Reporter Allum Bokhari, Writer Cathy Young, Feminist Scholar Christina Hoff Sommers, Breitbart Reporter Milo Yiannopoulos, Executive director of Poynter Ren Laforme, NBC Journalist Lynn Walsh, and Independent Game Developer Derek Smart, with the event hosted by Journalist Michael Koretzsky. The panels were divided into "Pro-Gamergate" and "neutral to Gamergate". Nobody from "Anti-Gamergate" wanted to show up. The panel actually went very well for #GamerGate, focusing primarily on ethics and with people largely agreeing that games journalism, and Gawker in particular, is unethical. The second panel was cut short by bomb threats called into the venue, but the discussion continued outside the building.
-----
This video is a complete recording of all streams, showing the full beginning-to-end of SPJAirplay. The 5 streams are cut into the 6 following segments.
1 - SPJAirPlay morning panel (1:10)
2 - SPJAirPlay afternoon panel, up until the Bomb threat (2:03:40)
3 - Derek Smart's stream of the evacuation of the building (3:24:20)
4 - Johnathan Rodriguez' recording of the continuing discussion outside the building (4:29:00)
5 - SPJAirPlay official stream after returning indoors (5:08:15)
6 - Derek Smart's stream of the wrap-up (5:14:50)
Thanks to everybody who was actually there and took video. I wasn't, and I didn't!
SPJAirPlay was an event set up by the Society of Professional Journalists, in order to investigate #gamergate's claims that gaming journalism was corrupt. The panelists consisted of YouTuber Mark Ceb, DC Examiner Journalist Ashe Schow, Breitbart Reporter Allum Bokhari, Writer Cathy Young, Feminist Scholar Christina Hoff Sommers, Breitbart Reporter Milo Yiannopoulos, Executive director of Poynter Ren Laforme, NBC Journalist Lynn Walsh, and Independent Game Developer Derek Smart, with the event hosted by Journalist Michael Koretzsky. The panels were divided into "Pro-Gamergate" and "neutral to Gamergate". Nobody from "Anti-Gamergate" wanted to show up. The panel actually went very well for #GamerGate, focusing primarily on ethics and with people largely agreeing that games journalism, and Gawker in particular, is unethical. The second panel was cut short by bomb threats called into the venue, but the discussion continued outside the building.
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