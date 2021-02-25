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Sen. Graham speaks out about McConnell, GOP's future
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60 views • February 25, 2021
Senator Lindsey Graham joins Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly to discuss the desired 'takedown' of conservative opinion by certain lawmakers, the future of the GOP and the influence Donald Trump will continue to have on the party, the outlook for 2022 and his desire to take back the House and Senate for Republicans, what will be the most pressing issue for voters in the years ahead, plus his own current working relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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