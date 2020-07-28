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Frontline physicians aim to dispel massive COVID-19 disinformation campaign’ on Capitol Hill
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105 views • July 28, 2020
Breitbart News, July 27, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Frontline doctors discuss lockdown consequences, hydroxychloroquine, and follow the money
https://www.brighteon.com/9d596491-a78d-4a5f-9308-98be81a5e257
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Frontline doctors discuss lockdown consequences, hydroxychloroquine, and follow the money
https://www.brighteon.com/9d596491-a78d-4a5f-9308-98be81a5e257
America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
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