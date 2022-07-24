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7/23/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP kleptocrats have spent the hard-earned money of the Chinese Lao Baixing purchasing properties in Manhattan, which is the most expensive place in the world. The average monthly property management fees for a property equals the total of the incomes of dozens of Chinese people