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BLM Shows Their Ignorance
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130 views • June 27, 2020
An ignorant BLM activist loses her mind screaming at elder man trying to save the Emancipation statue in DC.
She has no clue that the the Emancipation Memorial statue was paid for entirely by freed slaves who wanted to honor Abraham Lincoln on the 11th anniversary of his death. She is a product of OUR agenda driven Education System.
She has no clue that the the Emancipation Memorial statue was paid for entirely by freed slaves who wanted to honor Abraham Lincoln on the 11th anniversary of his death. She is a product of OUR agenda driven Education System.
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