Israel has been Telling Palestinians to Evacuate - only to Shoot Them like 'wild game' when they do

Journalist films family leaving their home.
"I told you, let’s stay at home, my son! Let’s stay at home!"
As Abu Ahmad, waving a white flag, follows Israeli instructions & flees their house, his son is shot in the head & killed.
Israel has been telling Palestinians to evacuate only to shoot them like game when they do.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.