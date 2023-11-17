Create New Account
Israel has been Telling Palestinians to Evacuate - only to Shoot Them like 'wild game' when they do
Published 19 hours ago

Journalist films family leaving their home.

"I told you, let’s stay at home, my son! Let’s stay at home!"

As Abu Ahmad, waving a white flag, follows Israeli instructions & flees their house, his son is shot in the head & killed.

Israel has been telling Palestinians to evacuate only to shoot them like game when they do.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

