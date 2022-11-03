Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
i didn’t kNOw
157 views
channel image
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 19 days ago |
Shop now

This is happening in Michigan. If you live there, you can take action. If you live somewhere else, use this as a wake up call to protect your freedom. Protect your children from the tyranny of the state which seems hell bent on controlling and destroying our society, our family and our children. NOW YOU KNOW!!!

Original link: 

i didn’t kNOw - On Prop 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z236C1-YmK8




Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket