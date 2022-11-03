This is happening in Michigan. If you live there, you can take action. If you live somewhere else, use this as a wake up call to protect your freedom. Protect your children from the tyranny of the state which seems hell bent on controlling and destroying our society, our family and our children. NOW YOU KNOW!!!
Original link:
i didn’t kNOw - On Prop 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z236C1-YmK8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.