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This is happening in Michigan. If you live there, you can take action. If you live somewhere else, use this as a wake up call to protect your freedom. Protect your children from the tyranny of the state which seems hell bent on controlling and destroying our society, our family and our children. NOW YOU KNOW!!!
Original link:
i didn’t kNOw - On Prop 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z236C1-YmK8