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FDA ADMITS VACCINE DOESN'T WORK! WHY ARE THEY CHANGING THE NARRATIVE? TO PREPARE YOU FOR THE PILLS!
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102 views • October 26, 2021
FDA ADMITS VACCINE DOESN'T WORK! MSM Says "Getting Covid Is Good For You!" Why Are They Changing The Narrative? To Prepare You For The Poison Pills! The FDA and MSM Are "Admitting" That The Vaccines Don't Work. Why? Are They Realising The Truth? NO. They Are getting ready to add the poisoned pills. They now say, "Go Get Covid. It's Good For You!"
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