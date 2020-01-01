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Reinforcing the BEC
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12 views • January 01, 2020
Credit: Sgt. Kyle Talbot | Date Taken: 12/31/2019
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a quick reaction force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Dec. 31, 2019. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a quick reaction force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)
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