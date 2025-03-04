The Enemy of my Enemy

Larken Rose





Mar 4, 2025

No, the enemy of your enemy is NOT automatically your friend. Duh.

______________________________

Mr. Jones: “I guess that might pacify them for a while. But when they eventually realize it’s all a lie, then what?”





Mr. Smith: “One lie is replaced by another, and another. Keep giving them a dash of hope to cling to, and they will believe the lies until the day they die. Here. On your plantation.”





(from the novel, "The Jones Plantation" www.TheJonesPlantationBook.com)





The "Jones Plantation" move can be seen on Amazon.





_________________________________

If you wish to support what we do here on this channel, donations can be sent...

…via PayPal by sending to “[email protected]”

…via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz

...via CashApp to "$OfficialLarkenRose"

…via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to bc1qkul6y2uglf0l4l2t95za2v22hx0rtkpqnrmv5t

...via BitcoinCash (BCH) by sending to bitcoincash:qq9a6qyv3n8kfc26d3xkak07d8844smzr5dcu96vvn

...via Litecoin by sending to ltc1qjpaywkxkel3s8es7p90mrplasqhjx72keqgpdl

...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcT





...or by old-school "snail mail" to:





Larken Rose

610 E Bell Road, #2-171

Phoenix, AZ 85022