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Pentagon claims 'accident' - but Iran actually shot down KC‑135 refueler - Larry C Johnson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Pentagon claims 'accident' — but Iran actually shot down KC‑135 refueler, CIA veteran says 

Pentagon is lying through its teeth about US losses in the Iran war, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says on the Nima Alkhorshid podcast.

💬 "They put out that this KC-135 crashed in Iraq. No it didn't. It was shot down," Johnson notes.

There were two KC-135 refueling aircraft at the time of the incident, and "the second plane saw the flash from this surface-to-air missile that hit the first plane."

💬 "But they are lying about it: 'Oh no, just an accident'," Johnson stressed, adding that actual US military casualties are being covered up too.

The US is trying to “win the war with words,” conveniently ignoring reality on the ground. While the Pentagon boasts about destroying countless targets in Iran, Tehran is methodically picking off US radars and military bases like clockwork, Johnson points out.

🫣 Seven radars destroyed — $5 billion to $7 billion gone — and the US military is being shown the door.

👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Adding new post found:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the evacuation of areas near American industrial enterprises in the Middle East.

The statement claims that over the past 48 hours, the US and Israel have carried out strikes on civilian industrial facilities in Iran, resulting in the deaths of workers who were at the enterprises during the bombings.

In response, the IRGC stated that all American industrial enterprises in the region, as well as companies with American capital involvement, are now considered legitimate military targets.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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