Iran: Red flag of revenge has been raised over the Jamkaran Mosque in Iran

A red flag of revenge has been raised over the Jamkaran Mosque in Iran.

Let us recall that almost a year ago it was already raised after the assassination of the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

Israel has issued a direct ultimatum to Iran.

Now that Iran's skies are wide open and defenseless, its leaders face a decision: If they attack us, we'll attack their refineries and destroy their economy. If they let us destroy their nuclear facilities without a tough response, we'll leave their refineries intact.

Israel also said it was ready for a full-scale war with Iran. In fact, this is already a war, where Iran has a choice between war or capitulation.

Meanwhile, China might have just achieved the diplomatic coup of the century: they just recruited the entire African continent.

I'm not exaggerating, literally all African countries (well, with the exception of tiny Eswatini), just attended a summit in Changsha, Hunan province, and issued a sweeping manifesto declaring their intent to jointly resist American "unilateralism and protectionism," and pledging to implement China's "Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative."

The implications and level of ambition are immense, there are simply no precedents in world history when a rising power managed to secure the coordinated support of an entire continent in a plan to reshape global governance.