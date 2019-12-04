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THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST - 12/02/19 MICHAEL SAVAGE
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24 views • December 04, 2019
12/02/2019 - "Thanksgiving Blues, News, Views and Reviews"
On Today's Show:
Savage reviews The Wolf's Call, as well as The Irishman.
Rand Paul releases a government waste report; millions could lose their food stamps under a new proposal from the Trump administration.
Biden latest major gaffe.
Where are all the real Italian stories?
Savage shares his Thanksgiving sermon.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life" --
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
On Today's Show:
Savage reviews The Wolf's Call, as well as The Irishman.
Rand Paul releases a government waste report; millions could lose their food stamps under a new proposal from the Trump administration.
Biden latest major gaffe.
Where are all the real Italian stories?
Savage shares his Thanksgiving sermon.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life" --
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
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