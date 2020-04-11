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Episode #1876 - Wednesday - April 08, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/AsM4TBx2Br8
They Will Get Away With Whatever We LET Them Get Away With....Time To Draw The Line? 1876-9AM
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed an executive order on Tuesday that gives illegal aliens benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. They Will Get Away With Whatever We LET Them Get Away With….Time To Draw The Line? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/UTkp30qwhhm
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