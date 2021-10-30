© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (30 October, 2021): Vax for Kids Approved, MetaVerse, Vax Passports & More
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • October 30, 2021
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1454449996619829248
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1454373356673847305
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1454025984303378433
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwjIVj7BRic
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/squires-the-covid-religion-is-forcing-the-left-to-abandon-its-false-gods-of-tolerance-resistance-and-disobedience
https://twitter.com/DelanoSquires/status/1453145541437755394
https://rokfin.com/post/57894
https://rumble.com/vo3etb-exposing-vaccine-passports.html
https://sovren.media/video/study-may-prove-this-is-a-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-175.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fauci-and-his-wife-to-receive-catholic-award-despite-his-disassociation-with-church-pro-life-values/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd8tM4ZGLBHO/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453442230325284866
https://www.wbtv.com/2021/10/28/covid-vaccine-clinic-charlotte-soccer-match-draws-disappointing-numbers/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=wbtv
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1454159707267117059
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453488424736985088
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211028/
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1453851950517264384
https://doctors4covidethics.org/more-analysis-of-facial-masks-and-covid-19-vaccines-by-dr-denis-rancourt/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453316440380125185
https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1453180072937107456
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/fda-approves-pfizer-vaccine-emergency-use-children-5-to-11
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1454195739815469058
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453912866873094147
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453082066418085895
https://twitter.com/jayghost71/status/1454035054523523078
https://catholicherald.co.uk/pope-appears-on-bbc-radio-4s-thought-for-the-day-to-demand-urgent-change-of-direction-to-halt-climate-change/
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorian-officials-refuse-to-release-vaccination-status-of-virus-deaths/news-story/9dbcc791a7745419e20233cc91e1cb92
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/whitney-webb-interview-your-never-ending-covid-19-booster-cycle-modernas-miracle/
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/10/investigative-reports/covid-19-moderna-gets-its-miracle/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10136275/Unpaid-Covid-fines-taken-bank-accounts-seized-homes-Queensland.html
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/29/the-covid-19-injection-crusade-is-clearly-about-contro/
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/30/dr-vernon-coleman-wearing-masks-is-harming-the-development-of-babies/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453930092711661570
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/iowa-governor-signs-vaccine-mandate-exemption-bill-law-80859662
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/south-carolina-lawsuit-federal-vaccine-mandate-contractors/101-60fd25ae-f945-4f6f-b81d-8e5da8d0bc26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wW-Vaki87s
https://twitter.com/SharylAttkisson/status/1453922902244474890
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1453069581577302017
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1421551677526749188
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1453789257521315841
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/10/facebook-meta-what-is-the-metaverse?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=Future+of+Media,+Entertainment+and+Sport&utm_content=29/10/2021+16:00
https://rokfin.com/post/58293
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/meta-ceo-zuckerberg-predicts-the-metaverse-will-be-mainstream-in-5-10-years/
https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/billionaire-reveals-virtual-reality?r=iglnt&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/should-big-techs-plan-for-a-metaverse-scare-us/
https://twitter.com/jayghost71/status/1453994690173362180
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1454473301712162820
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1451976915225559050
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1454421852105887747
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1453774851697614848
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1453755905359613961
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453812714015535114
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453792264757596171
https://twitter.com/TyCardon/status/1451903553174396928
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p32a0k7MGA
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1454373356673847305
https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1454025984303378433
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwjIVj7BRic
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/squires-the-covid-religion-is-forcing-the-left-to-abandon-its-false-gods-of-tolerance-resistance-and-disobedience
https://twitter.com/DelanoSquires/status/1453145541437755394
https://rokfin.com/post/57894
https://rumble.com/vo3etb-exposing-vaccine-passports.html
https://sovren.media/video/study-may-prove-this-is-a-pandemic-of-the-vaccinated-175.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/fauci-and-his-wife-to-receive-catholic-award-despite-his-disassociation-with-church-pro-life-values/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bd8tM4ZGLBHO/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453442230325284866
https://www.wbtv.com/2021/10/28/covid-vaccine-clinic-charlotte-soccer-match-draws-disappointing-numbers/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=wbtv
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1454159707267117059
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453488424736985088
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211028/
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1453851950517264384
https://doctors4covidethics.org/more-analysis-of-facial-masks-and-covid-19-vaccines-by-dr-denis-rancourt/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453316440380125185
https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1453180072937107456
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/fda-approves-pfizer-vaccine-emergency-use-children-5-to-11
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1454195739815469058
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453912866873094147
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453082066418085895
https://twitter.com/jayghost71/status/1454035054523523078
https://catholicherald.co.uk/pope-appears-on-bbc-radio-4s-thought-for-the-day-to-demand-urgent-change-of-direction-to-halt-climate-change/
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorian-officials-refuse-to-release-vaccination-status-of-virus-deaths/news-story/9dbcc791a7745419e20233cc91e1cb92
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/whitney-webb-interview-your-never-ending-covid-19-booster-cycle-modernas-miracle/
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/10/investigative-reports/covid-19-moderna-gets-its-miracle/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10136275/Unpaid-Covid-fines-taken-bank-accounts-seized-homes-Queensland.html
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/29/the-covid-19-injection-crusade-is-clearly-about-contro/
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/30/dr-vernon-coleman-wearing-masks-is-harming-the-development-of-babies/
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453930092711661570
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/iowa-governor-signs-vaccine-mandate-exemption-bill-law-80859662
https://www.wltx.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/south-carolina-lawsuit-federal-vaccine-mandate-contractors/101-60fd25ae-f945-4f6f-b81d-8e5da8d0bc26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wW-Vaki87s
https://twitter.com/SharylAttkisson/status/1453922902244474890
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1453069581577302017
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1421551677526749188
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1453789257521315841
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/10/facebook-meta-what-is-the-metaverse?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=Future+of+Media,+Entertainment+and+Sport&utm_content=29/10/2021+16:00
https://rokfin.com/post/58293
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/meta-ceo-zuckerberg-predicts-the-metaverse-will-be-mainstream-in-5-10-years/
https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/billionaire-reveals-virtual-reality?r=iglnt&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/should-big-techs-plan-for-a-metaverse-scare-us/
https://twitter.com/jayghost71/status/1453994690173362180
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1454473301712162820
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1451976915225559050
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1454421852105887747
https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1453774851697614848
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1453755905359613961
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453812714015535114
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1453792264757596171
https://twitter.com/TyCardon/status/1451903553174396928
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p32a0k7MGA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.