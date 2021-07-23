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Dr. Jane Ruby: What are shots doing to your blood?
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989 views • July 23, 2021
"These are dangerous shots being falsely referred to as vaccines and they are trying to push them into the blood of your kids." -- Stew Peters
PHOTOGRAPHIC PROOF! The shots being referred to as 'vaccines' are absolutely poisonous, and the proof is now here!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
Keywords: Dr Jane Ruby, Graphen Oxide, Red Blood Cells
Hashtags: #DrJaneRuby #GraphenOxide #RedBloodCells
Source: https://rumble.com/vjw5kq-breaking-discovery-what-covid-injections-do-to-your-blood-doctor-releases-h.html
PHOTOGRAPHIC PROOF! The shots being referred to as 'vaccines' are absolutely poisonous, and the proof is now here!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
Keywords: Dr Jane Ruby, Graphen Oxide, Red Blood Cells
Hashtags: #DrJaneRuby #GraphenOxide #RedBloodCells
Source: https://rumble.com/vjw5kq-breaking-discovery-what-covid-injections-do-to-your-blood-doctor-releases-h.html
Keywords
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