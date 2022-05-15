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Breaking Bad Wolf ‘Western media is giving a lot of disinformation, and Russia is not getting the attention it deserves.
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80 views • May 15, 2022
Breaking Bad Wolf
‘Western media is giving a lot of disinformation, and Russia is not getting the attention it deserves. So I thought it was important to see everything with my own eyes’. These are the words of John Dugan, a former police officer from the United States. He visited Ukraine as a journalist to see the course of the special operation.
At home, he worked as a policeman and investigated the crimes of his colleagues. He even made a website where people could report police abuse. But, according to Dugan, it all ended when former colleagues began to plan his murder. He was forced to flee to Russia, leaving his family in America.
‘Western media is giving a lot of disinformation, and Russia is not getting the attention it deserves. So I thought it was important to see everything with my own eyes’. These are the words of John Dugan, a former police officer from the United States. He visited Ukraine as a journalist to see the course of the special operation.
At home, he worked as a policeman and investigated the crimes of his colleagues. He even made a website where people could report police abuse. But, according to Dugan, it all ended when former colleagues began to plan his murder. He was forced to flee to Russia, leaving his family in America.
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