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Pfizer ADMITS There's No COVID Vaccine Approved By FDA In The U.S. In Recorded Call
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141 views • October 10, 2021
No Vaccine Approved By FDA In The U.S - October 10, 2021. . .
Seems like the Biden Regime is knowingly pushing vaccine mandates based upon lies. . . ..
This includes every country paying for this poison from Pfizer - describing it to their population as " approved ".
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.𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters
Seems like the Biden Regime is knowingly pushing vaccine mandates based upon lies. . . ..
This includes every country paying for this poison from Pfizer - describing it to their population as " approved ".
.
.
.𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters
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