Tech Giants are robbing taxpayers blind,The Real Reason Your Power Bill Doubled (It’s Not Inflation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Electricity bills are skyrocketing and water reserves are dwindling, yet Big Tech giants like OpenAI, Meta (aka Laidley LLC), and Amazon are thriving. They’ve secured billions in tax breaks while you foot the bill through higher rates and taxes to power their AI servers. Its time you leave this rat race behind and launch your own live shopping site.Visit us at shorturl.at/jji1K for more exciting details.