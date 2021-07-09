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Guys... Do not take the shot...
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430 views • July 09, 2021
Say a prayer over your self..
Lord I ask that you for give me for not being more involved in your word, your truth. I ask that you disable the technology. I pray, that this is the beginning of our relationship. Help me to turn from all lies and to seek your truth. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.
Lord I ask that you for give me for not being more involved in your word, your truth. I ask that you disable the technology. I pray, that this is the beginning of our relationship. Help me to turn from all lies and to seek your truth. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.
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