© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rats Scramble to Escape Sinking Ship: NIH Admits Fauci Ran Illegal Bioweapons Program at Wuhan Lab Using Taxpayer Money - FULL SHOW 10/21/21
Follow
1
Share
Report
240 views • October 22, 2021
Bombshell: Fauci lied to congress “knowingly, willfully, brazenly” over gain-of-function research at Wuhan lab, reveals expert citing new NIH letter. RED ALERT - The globalists' Great Reset program is in trouble! Everyone should be watching their six for massive false flags or even a war! Tune in & share the Alex Jones Show NOW!
Save 40% on our powerful DNA Force Plus today! See why so many listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!
Save 40% on our powerful DNA Force Plus today! See why so many listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.