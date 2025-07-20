Welcome to Real-Life Dystopia: How To Survive Living in the Worst Apocalypse Movie Ever Made

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a half-year update, Jeff Berwick and Victor Hugo discuss the outcome of their predictions for 2025 so far…And it’s not looking good. We’re trapped in a real-life dystopia where AI-driven robot soldiers patrol, data giants like Palantir control every move, and forced vaccinations blur the line between health and control. Weather manipulation and digital surveillance create a world divided between overlords and powerless proles.
