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338 hydroxychloroquine studies and 157 Ivermectin studies show both are effective COVID-19 treatment
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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99 views • April 14, 2022
Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 338 studies
https://hcqmeta.com/

COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 1,655 studies
https://c19early.com/

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 157 studies
https://c19ivermectin.com/

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI) How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick; Even Kill You Dr Tenpenny PDF Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/20-Mechanisms-of-Injuries-(MOI)-dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list:3

Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon:f

Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a

Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine (IMPORTANT! SPREAD!)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Johns-Hopkins-Doc-Says-Natural-Immunity-27-Times-More-Effective-Than-Vaccine-720p:c

Evidence that proves continuing mass vaccination is mass murder
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Evidence-that-proves-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder:2

Shocking new official data proves vaccine genocide continues globally IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Shocking-new-official-data-proves-vaccine-genocide-continues-globally-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:0

💉⚰ Official numbers prove vaccine genocide! ⚠ Alarming findings! Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Official-numbers-prove-vaccine-genocide!-Alarming-findings!-Important!-Spread!:0

The Expose – Home
https://dailyexpose.uk/

Official Government data shows the Triple Vaccinated have suffered 80% Immune System Degradation as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%; suggesting they are developing a new form of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/05/official-gov-data-triple-vaccinated-acquired-immunodeficiency/

Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Keywords
big pharmavaccinecuretreatmentgenocidenwonew world ordercyber attackpopulation reductioneffectivemandatorystudiescoronaviruscovid-19plandemichydroxychloroquinescamdemicivermectinremdesivirmonoclonal antibodiesmedical cartal
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