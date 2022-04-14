© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
338 hydroxychloroquine studies and 157 Ivermectin studies show both are effective COVID-19 treatment
Follow
1
Share
Report
99 views • April 14, 2022
Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 338 studies
https://hcqmeta.com/
COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 1,655 studies
https://c19early.com/
Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 157 studies
https://c19ivermectin.com/
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI) How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick; Even Kill You Dr Tenpenny PDF Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/20-Mechanisms-of-Injuries-(MOI)-dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list:3
Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon:f
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine (IMPORTANT! SPREAD!)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Johns-Hopkins-Doc-Says-Natural-Immunity-27-Times-More-Effective-Than-Vaccine-720p:c
Evidence that proves continuing mass vaccination is mass murder
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Evidence-that-proves-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder:2
Shocking new official data proves vaccine genocide continues globally IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Shocking-new-official-data-proves-vaccine-genocide-continues-globally-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:0
💉⚰ Official numbers prove vaccine genocide! ⚠ Alarming findings! Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Official-numbers-prove-vaccine-genocide!-Alarming-findings!-Important!-Spread!:0
The Expose – Home
https://dailyexpose.uk/
Official Government data shows the Triple Vaccinated have suffered 80% Immune System Degradation as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%; suggesting they are developing a new form of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/05/official-gov-data-triple-vaccinated-acquired-immunodeficiency/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 338 studies
https://hcqmeta.com/
COVID-19 early treatment: real-time analysis of 1,655 studies
https://c19early.com/
Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 157 studies
https://c19ivermectin.com/
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
20 Mechanisms of Injuries (MOI) How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick; Even Kill You Dr Tenpenny PDF Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/20-Mechanisms-of-Injuries-(MOI)-dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list:3
Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon:f
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine (IMPORTANT! SPREAD!)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Johns-Hopkins-Doc-Says-Natural-Immunity-27-Times-More-Effective-Than-Vaccine-720p:c
Evidence that proves continuing mass vaccination is mass murder
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Evidence-that-proves-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder:2
Shocking new official data proves vaccine genocide continues globally IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Shocking-new-official-data-proves-vaccine-genocide-continues-globally-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!:0
💉⚰ Official numbers prove vaccine genocide! ⚠ Alarming findings! Important! Spread!
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Official-numbers-prove-vaccine-genocide!-Alarming-findings!-Important!-Spread!:0
The Expose – Home
https://dailyexpose.uk/
Official Government data shows the Triple Vaccinated have suffered 80% Immune System Degradation as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%; suggesting they are developing a new form of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/05/official-gov-data-triple-vaccinated-acquired-immunodeficiency/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.