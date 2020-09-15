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CoVid Cops Gone Wild : Man in coma after Australian police hit him with CAR and stomp on his head
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98 views • September 15, 2020
A man is in an induced coma in a Melbourne hospital after his head was stomped on by a police officer as he was arrested on Sunday afternoon, his lawyer says.

Footage of the man's arrest was posted to social media, including a moment when one of the officers making the arrest appears to stomp on the head of the man as he lies on the ground, surrounded by other officers.

Robinson and Gill principal lawyer Jeremy King, who is representing the arrested man, said his client had not committed a crime and was being treated for mental health issues at the time of the arrest.

"Really he's a person that the police should be dealing with in a very unique way," he said.

"They should be recognising that he's a vulnerable person and this isn't a situation ... where police are pursuing an offender."

Continued https://www.sott.net/article/441344-Man-in-coma-after-Australian-police-hit-him-with-CAR-and-stomp-on-his-head

Video Mirrored from https://twitter.com/melbprisoner/status/1305339140003696641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1305339140003696641%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sott.net%2Fembed%2FkKqiywBs2qwOCMM3dOhM1ATmKDX
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nwovictoriacovid rougecovid cops gone wilddan xiaoping
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