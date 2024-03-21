Create New Account
Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Worth $ Hundreds of Millions, per CNN
WATCH: Now That They Want Him to Sell It, Mar-a-Lago Is Suddenly Worth $ Hundreds of Millions | President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is suddenly worth “hundreds of millions of dollars” to CNN and its guests, especially now they want him to sell it to meet the court-mandated bond fee of $454 million as ordered by far-left judge Arthur Engoron.


Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett, guest Bess Freedman said: “Mar-a-Lago, potentially that could be something that could be sold quickly. I think the valuation is something in the hundreds of millions and I think there could be a buyer for something like that.”


https://t.me/nationalpulse/1931




election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

