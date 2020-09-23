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Water, we have to have it to live! Do you know how to purify water in an emergency?
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124 views • September 23, 2020
WE talk about how to get and purify water in this video in case you are in a disaster or riot situation and can't get to purified water.
Visit our website for more down to earth topics: https://backroadsliving.com
Visit our website for more down to earth topics: https://backroadsliving.com
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