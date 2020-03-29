According to a secular source, related to COVID-19, Matt Smith wrote, "We could have been better prepared." He also went over many issues, including lockdowns, illness, and deaths that should be anticipated related to COVID-19. But he then said, "Get ready. The world is about to need you." Are you willing to step up spiritually and support the Philadelphian work? Most end time Christians are prophesied not to do so. Do the words the Mordecai passed on to Queen Esther have meaning for you today? Could you have been called into the Kingdom of God for a time such as this? What are the plans that God might have for you? Are you one who may have been prophesied to "instruct many" in the end time? Are you watching and praying? Are you cold or lukewarm when it comes to God's work? Are you mainly a hearer of the word of a doer? Dr. Thiel goes over these subjects.