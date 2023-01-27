Algerian footballer Ben Idir Mehenni died of heart attack.

January 24, 2023
Ben Idir Mehenni died of heart attack.
The player felt unwell a few minutes before the end of the match.
He was rushed to the hospital where he passed away.
https://actu221.net/article/le-footballeur-algerien-ben-idir-mehenni-decede-en-pleine-competition
Source @VaccineInjuries.me
