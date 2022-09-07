Natural Blood Clot Prevention with Supplements & Herbal Medicine

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STROKE RECOVERY VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIgRE2YVRMQ
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0:00 Introduction
0:11 Thrombosis
0:28 Nutrients
0:52 Reducing Platelet Activation and Aggregation
1:10 Olive Leaf
2:46 Tea
3:53 Quercetin
4:53 Salvia
5:33 Salvia hispanica (chia)
6:08 Resveratrol
6:49 Grape seed extract
8:03 Tomatoes
9:29 Pomegranate
10:21 Garlic
11:19 Fish oil
12:18 Capsaicinoids
13:10 Ginger
13:51 Curcumin
14:52 French maritime pine bark extract
18:09 Suppressing Fibrinogen Levels
18:29 Niacin/nicotinic acid
19:48 Vitamin C
20:59 Promoting Fibrinolysis (Clot Breakdown)
21:22 Nattokinase
22:32 Ethanol
23:11 Stroke Prevention, Recovery & More