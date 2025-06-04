BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Labaik Allahuma Labaik | لبیک اللھم لبیک | Hajj Mubarak 2025 | لبيك اللهم لبيك
jamiasaeediadarulquran
jamiasaeediadarulquran
4 views • 1 day ago

Labaik Allahuma Labaik | لبیک اللھم لبیک | Hajj Mubarak 2025 | لبيك اللهم لبيك

http://jamiasaeediadarulquran.com/

https://darulquranalsaeedia.com/

📖 Description:

"لبیک اللھم لبیک" وہ پکار ہے جو ہر مؤمن کا دل جھنجھوڑ دیتی ہے۔ یہ نعرہ لاکھوں حاجیوں کی زبان پر ہوتا ہے جب وہ خانہ کعبہ کی طرف رواں دواں ہوتے ہیں۔

اللہ تعالیٰ سب کا حج قبول فرمائے۔

2025 کا حج مبارک ہو!


Experience the spiritual call of "Labaik Allahuma Labaik" – the heartfelt chant of millions of pilgrims during Hajj. May Allah accept the Hajj of all believers and grant us the opportunity to visit His sacred house.

Hajj Mubarak 2025 from Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran.


"Labaik Allahuma Labaik" – Ye woh naara hai jo har Musalman ka dil rooh tak jhunjhor deta hai. Har saal croreon Hujjaj is naare ke sath Rab ki baragah mein hazri dete hain.

Hajj Mubarak ho 2025 ka!

Presented by: Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran


🕋 Hashtags:

#LabbaikAllahummaLabbaik #HajjMubarak2025 #Hajj2025 #JamiaSaeediaDarulQuran #IslamicVideo #LabbaikYaAllah #LabbaikYaRasool #MakkahMadinah #SpiritualHajj #HajjKaSafar #IslamicReminder

jamia saeedia darul quranislamic statuslabaik allahuma labaikhajj mubarak 2025hajj 2025labbaik ya allahlabbaik ya rasoolmakkah madinahislamic short videohajj motivationhajj takbeerlabbaik voice
