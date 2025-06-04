© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Labaik Allahuma Labaik | لبیک اللھم لبیک | Hajj Mubarak 2025 | لبيك اللهم لبيك
"لبیک اللھم لبیک" وہ پکار ہے جو ہر مؤمن کا دل جھنجھوڑ دیتی ہے۔ یہ نعرہ لاکھوں حاجیوں کی زبان پر ہوتا ہے جب وہ خانہ کعبہ کی طرف رواں دواں ہوتے ہیں۔
اللہ تعالیٰ سب کا حج قبول فرمائے۔
2025 کا حج مبارک ہو!
Experience the spiritual call of "Labaik Allahuma Labaik" – the heartfelt chant of millions of pilgrims during Hajj. May Allah accept the Hajj of all believers and grant us the opportunity to visit His sacred house.
Hajj Mubarak 2025 from Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran.
"Labaik Allahuma Labaik" – Ye woh naara hai jo har Musalman ka dil rooh tak jhunjhor deta hai. Har saal croreon Hujjaj is naare ke sath Rab ki baragah mein hazri dete hain.
Hajj Mubarak ho 2025 ka!
Presented by: Jamia Saeedia Darul Quran
