Official Government Reports confirm we are witnessing Depopulation by COVID Vaccination

Official statistics show that hundreds of thousands more people are dying every single week all over the world than expected.

The reason?

Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections. We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination.

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/10/depopulation-by-covid-vaccination-confirmed/?cmid=cac21081-f90b-46b9-b52e-6ae9a46735ff

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 22nd July 2022.

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