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Official Government Reports confirm we are witnessing Depopulation by COVID Vaccination
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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2354 views • August 11, 2022

Official statistics show that hundreds of thousands more people are dying every single week all over the world than expected.

The reason?

Official Government data strongly suggests it’s all because of the Covid-19 injections. We are witnessing depopulation by Covid-19 vaccination.

 https://expose-news.com/2022/08/10/depopulation-by-covid-vaccination-confirmed/?cmid=cac21081-f90b-46b9-b52e-6ae9a46735ff

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 22nd July 2022.

"It will be necessary to kill many billions of people..." https://www.brighteon.com/feb4d4b5-3cf1-4332-9812-2d19572cdc84

BILL GATES SECRET BLOODLINES EXPOSED https://www.brighteon.com/9edf1a7b-6546-43a5-9b17-ffcb1cc714fc

"Hello useless eaters" - June 2020 https://www.brighteon.com/a3b415be-a55f-46e2-89b1-295312db084a

BILL GATES - DELETED DOCUMENTARY - Closed the windows and opened the Gates of Hell! https://www.brighteon.com/e797623c-483a-41e9-9689-d3e3bed7e757

'Fact Check_ Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines, and the Gates Foundation https://www.brighteon.com/f7656a71-cb03-4c63-9868-a9fa2081b8e7

Is Bill Gates a Distraction? #ExposeBillGates https://www.brighteon.com/b36f40c5-7780-4404-926b-dedbb969d166

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ukofficial statisticscovid19spoiler alertonssadsweekly figuresdata shows deaths
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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