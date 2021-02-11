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PROPHETIC SIGNS FEB 11, 2021 - THE GOLAN WILL RAMAIN PART OF ISRAEL
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10 views • February 11, 2021
Netanyahu rejects Biden’s ambiguity: ‘The Golan was and will remain part of Israel’ …. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urges Joe Biden to restore nuclear deal …. Free speech is under greater attack than never before …. The One World Government is being setup worldwide which will be lead by the Antichrist …. Over 1200 earthquakes happened so far in 2021, 4.0 and above …. Supreme Court strikes down California’s ban on indoor religious services …. Victorian bill banning gay conversion therapy passes Upper House as amendments fail
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