What did the founding fathers say about the income tax?
When the Founding Fathers crafted the Constitution, they could hardly have imagined the profound impact it would have on generations to come. Did they implement safeguards in the U.S. Constitution for you not to become a slave of the U.S. Government? If so, what are those safeguards?  Did the 16th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution allow for the federal government to make you an income tax slave who must sign and file an annual Income Tax slavery report (tax return) to your Master the IRS?

This week on Freedom Hour, Peymon will delve into the Constitution and its implications for federal income tax. He will also provide compelling evidence from official government legal websites, demonstrating why 99% of you may not be required to file or pay income tax, just as the Founding Fathers envisioned for America.

infowarsincome taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
