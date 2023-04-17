https://gettr.com/post/p2elw85430a

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Fellow fighters say they are honored to join the NFSC and follow Mr. Miles Guo to take down the CCP. And the best decision they ever made was joining the Whistleblowers’ Movement. It is very courageous for all fellow fighters to follow Mr. Guo this far. They love him and are waiting for him to return.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友们表示，今生有幸加入新中国联邦，跟随郭先生一起消灭中共；参加爆料革命是这辈子做的最正确的事。能跟随七哥走到这一步的战友都是非常有勇气的。战友们爱七哥，等待七哥回来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





