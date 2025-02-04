© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates hopes the "wild conspiracy theories" about him and his vaccines die down.
"We did save millions of lives during the Covid pandemic because of vaccines."
"[As] somebody with a logical view... it is confounding that you have those conspiracy theories. I hope that dies down."
"Another pandemic will come... How smart are we going to be about having the CDC and WHO... ready to go?"
"I'm not sure we're focused on preparation. Perhaps, in the years ahead, we'll get our act together."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
