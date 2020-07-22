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Survivors Ch 20 Global and Apocalyptical Disasters
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26 views • July 22, 2020
Amidst the apocalyptic disasters and an asteroid hitting earth, Reinhard learns a valuable lesson on leadership when he is informed of a well kept secret.
Natural disasters are hitting the earth hard. Things are falling apart in the New World Order as the Biblical disasters reach their fulfillment. Will the saints keep holding to their faith in these difficult times?
To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/QGTpyZ
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
Natural disasters are hitting the earth hard. Things are falling apart in the New World Order as the Biblical disasters reach their fulfillment. Will the saints keep holding to their faith in these difficult times?
To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/QGTpyZ
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
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