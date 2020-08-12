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Australian Police Choking Woman for Not Wearing a Mask!
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51 views • August 12, 2020
Australian Police Chking Woman for Not Wearing a Mask! Banned on Twitter! Globalist social engineers want the police to behave like this - to make it appears it is the will of the "grass roots" to defund the police and bring in the UN "protectorate." Which are the UN Communist Chinese troops. Bolsheviks and Hitler dismantled the police!
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