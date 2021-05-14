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Warning: Do Not Be Decieved. In no way should you trust this current administration.
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90 views • May 14, 2021
Ive uploaded and tried to publish this twice and it disappeared. It's all but gauranteed the "ransom" being reported as paid to the hackers, went into the Biden "administaraions :)" pockets, as was probably planned from the beginning. No different than planeloads of cash from Obama to his terrorist partners, or Hunter's family jewel deals with China. The Republic is being taken to the bank while the foolish Americans remain asleep... This cannot continue. Tyrany is unacceptable at any cost.
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