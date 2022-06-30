Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 29, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 29, 2022





▪️Russian Armed Forces launched attack against discovered AFU positions near state borders in Sumy region.





▪️Russian Armed Forces liberated Dementiivka in the north of Kharkiv region and advance on Udy, Prudyanka and Pytomnyk.





▪️Clearing operation continues near Severodonetsk: Borivs'ke and Severodonetsk airport are fully liberated