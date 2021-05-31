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THE PARANORMIES (28 MAY 2021) WITH JACK HOFFMEN, JOHNNY MONOXIDE AND JOSEPH SMITH
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22 views • May 31, 2021
source: Jim Fetzer
Fast paced show covering JFK, 9/11, Sandy Hook, Parkland Shooting, COVID pandemic and much more. Lots of questions and answers, including some about UFOs and ETs where Jim is not an expert. Considerable discussion of his new article, "What's Wrong with Conspiracy Theories?", on UNZ.com, which now has some 944 comments, including a recent exchange between Richard Gage, T. Mark Hightower and Jim on the (non)explosive properties of nanothermite, where the Twin Towers appear to have been destroyed by nuclear devices.
Fast paced show covering JFK, 9/11, Sandy Hook, Parkland Shooting, COVID pandemic and much more. Lots of questions and answers, including some about UFOs and ETs where Jim is not an expert. Considerable discussion of his new article, "What's Wrong with Conspiracy Theories?", on UNZ.com, which now has some 944 comments, including a recent exchange between Richard Gage, T. Mark Hightower and Jim on the (non)explosive properties of nanothermite, where the Twin Towers appear to have been destroyed by nuclear devices.
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