2023.02.13 The CCP awaits the moment to knock out the West when their economies are in tatters. The US economy is on the brink of collapsing since the CCP has never stopped its economic warfare on the US. A comprehensive and decisive battle is imminent. The CCP can't represent the Chinese people; certain US politicians can't represent Americans. The people of these two nations must be at peace and together create world peace. Those US politicians in bed with the CCP and the CCP themselves will be punished. The CCP must be eliminated.

ccp在等待西方国家经济出问题后出重拳，美国的经济处在崩溃的边缘，CCP的经济超限战就一直没停！一定有一场综合性的决战即将开始。中共不能代表中国人，美国一些政客也不能代表美国人。中美两国人民必须友好，共同创造世界和平。 美国这些和共产党勾兑的政客，和中国共产党，是要受到惩罚的，中国共产党必须要被消灭。



