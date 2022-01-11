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CDC Whistleblower Drops Nuke - Deadly Bioweapon Lots Targeting Specific Groups
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222 views • January 11, 2022
The Stew Peters Show.
Team Enigma is back at it again with more information bombs about the bioweapon clot-shot. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss this new development.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsbr4w-cdc-whistleblower-drops-nuke-deadly-bioweapon-lots-targeting-specific-group.html
Team Enigma is back at it again with more information bombs about the bioweapon clot-shot. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss this new development.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsbr4w-cdc-whistleblower-drops-nuke-deadly-bioweapon-lots-targeting-specific-group.html
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