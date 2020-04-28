Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Big Pharma Loves to DEPRESS YOU & YOUR Immune System.

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Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Innovator and U.S. Senate Candidate (R) shares the SCIENCE of how Big Pharma is double-dipping with its explosive sales of anti-depressants - nearly 40% (39.6%) increase in women, in past 30-days - that make YOU 50%+ MORE LIKELY to Viral & Bacterial INFECTION! #FireFauci.