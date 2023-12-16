Create New Account
The Unification of Church and State - #NewWorldNextWeek
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw538/

This week on the New World Next Week: COP28 wraps up with a last-minute consensus as IPCCers hanker for more power; a flurry of lawsuits against the censorship-industrial complex raise the question of who's suing who for what; and it's business (politics) as usual in Japan as Kishida vows to clean up Abe's Moonie leftovers.

censorshipnewspoliticsclimate changetaxationchurchoiljapanglobal governmentnewworldnextweekcop28

