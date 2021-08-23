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The Vox Report - The Big Jew-ISH Bullsh*t Storm (2021.08.22)
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162 views • August 23, 2021
The Vox Report (August 22, 2021)
Re: THE BIG JEWISH BULLSHIT STORM (That Never Came...)
NOTE:
- A Follow-up Video From: "Possible Sabotage of New York Power Grid"
It's 3:00 AM and after Cuomo and his Jewish masters locked down and evacuated large number of people from the "big storm" all there is is perfect quiet, crickets, stillness, and not a single drop of rain. NOTHING.
TURN OFF THE JEWISH MEDIA AND NEVER EVER WATCH IT AGAIN.
by Harry Vox - Vox News: https://voxnews.com/
Source Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Text5w3xBDzs/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: THE BIG JEWISH BULLSHIT STORM (That Never Came...)
NOTE:
- A Follow-up Video From: "Possible Sabotage of New York Power Grid"
It's 3:00 AM and after Cuomo and his Jewish masters locked down and evacuated large number of people from the "big storm" all there is is perfect quiet, crickets, stillness, and not a single drop of rain. NOTHING.
TURN OFF THE JEWISH MEDIA AND NEVER EVER WATCH IT AGAIN.
by Harry Vox - Vox News: https://voxnews.com/
Source Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Text5w3xBDzs/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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