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Michael Jaco, Seal Team 6 confirms again that Vaxxed people are igniting and burning up because they have turned on the 5G towers. He is in Hollywood Hills and says it is Apocoliptic In LA. Wow !
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704 views • January 03, 2022
Shocking revelation I can not even get my mind around this. He is in Hollywood Hills at Sue Wong's estate and said LA is apocoliptic. Wow.
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